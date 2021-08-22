President Biden: US-led evacuation from Kabul is accelerating

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says the U.S.-led evacuation of Americans, at-risk Afghans and others from the Kabul airport has sped up this weekend.

Speaking at the White House on Sunday, Biden said 11,000 evacuees had been airlifted out of the Afghan capital in a 36-hour period. He also said that no Afghan evacuees are being flown directly to the United States without prior screening.

Biden added Sunday that his priority is getting American citizens out of Afghanistan “as quickly and safely as possible.”

"We’re working hard and as fast as we can to get people out," President Biden said. "That’s our mission. That’s our goal.”

Tens of thousands of people remain in need of the airlift, which security issues and U.S. bureaucracy hurdles have slowed. The Pentagon has ordered six U.S. commercial airlines to help move evacuees from temporary sites outside of Afghanistan.

President Joe Biden said Sunday he is concerned about threats posed by the Islamic State as American troops seek to evacuate thousands of U.S. citizens and Afghan allies from Afghanistan.

During his remarks on Sunday, he noted the terror group is a “sworn enemy of the Taliban” and said that the longer U.S. troops are on the ground, the more likely the group will attempt to strike innocent civilians and American personnel near the Hamid Karzai International Airport.

The U.S. Embassy in Kabul has been warning Americans to avoid traveling to the airport because of concerns about Islamic State fighters.

The extremist group has long declared a desire to attack America and U.S. interests abroad. It has been active in Afghanistan for several years, carrying out waves of horrific attacks, mostly on the Shiite minority.

The group has been repeatedly targeted by U.S. airstrikes in recent years and faced Taliban attacks.

The British military said seven Afghan civilians were killed in the crowds near Kabul’s international airport amid the chaos of those fleeing the Taliban takeover of the country.

The Defense Ministry said in a statement Sunday that “conditions on the ground remain extremely challenging but we are doing everything we can to manage the situation as safely and securely as possible.”

The airport has been the focal point for thousands trying to flee the Taliban, who swept into Kabul a week ago after their lightning advance seized the country.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to convene a meeting of leaders from the Group of Seven nations on Tuesday for “urgent talks on the situation in Afghanistan.”

In a statement posted on Twitter, Johnson said it is “vital that the international community works together to ensure safe evacuations, prevent a humanitarian crisis and support the Afghan people to secure the gains of the last 20 years.”

The U.K. holds this year’s presidency of the G-7 nations, which is also made up of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States. The meeting will be held virtually and address plans to provide humanitarian assistance and support for Afghan refugees.

In a statement, U.S. President Joe Biden said that the meeting would seek to help Afghans who aided the war effort and others considered targets under Taliban control of the country.