OPERATION QUICKFIND: Missing 13-year old girl

MARION, Iowa (KWWL) - An operation quickfind has been issued for 13-year old Talaya Starr McGee. She's described as 5'5'', weighing 145 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen at her home at 485 Ida Drive in Marion on Friday. She was wearing a black shirt, shorts with pink and yellow on them, and a blue Nike backpack. She has a nose piercing and both of her ears are pierced, with one piercing at the top and two on the bottom.

Talaya is believed to be in Iowa City with friends at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Marion Police Department.