OPERATION QUICK FIND: Missing 10-year-old boy in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL)- Cedar Rapids Police issued an operation quick find for 10-year-old Ty'Rell Farmer Sunday afternoon. Farmer is described as 4'2" and weighs 74 pounds.

He was last seen in the 800 block of 9th Street Southwest on Sunday morning. He was wearing grey pants with rips on the knees and white and yellow shoes.

Farmer does have attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, oppositional defiant disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, and depression.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cedar Rapids Police Department.