One victim after early morning shooting at Waterloo bar

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - One person was shot after an early morning shooting at a Waterloo bar.

A KWWL crew saw a heavy police presence around Club Legacy in Waterloo around 2 a.m. There were multiple shell casings and evidence markers surrounding the location at 120 Sumner Street.

The Waterloo Police Department confirmed one victim is suffering non-life threatening injuries from a gunshot wound. Police also said they are still working to find a suspect and no arrests had been made.