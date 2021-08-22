Large police presence on Logan Avenue in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- Waterloo Police blocked off portions of Logan Avenue between Conger and Center Streets Sunday night.

Waterloo Police were not able to release specific details on what happened but said they are still investigating.

A KWWL crew on the scene saw nearly a dozen officers canvassing up and down the street and speaking with residents.

There were a handful of evidence markers on the ground by the railroad tracks.

This is a developing story, so be sure to stick with KWWL on-air and online as we continue to learn more.