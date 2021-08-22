Iowa law enforcement leaders discuss ways to reform

There is strong agreement that change is needed in the way law enforcement agencies deal with residents in the communities they serve.

Five Iowa law enforcement leaders recently sat down to discuss attitudes towards law enforcement officers today and possible ways to reform the way agencies deal with the public.

It was a more than two hour discussion, organized by the founders of the Inclusive Cultural University, Del and Jon Marion of Des Moines.

The panel included Des Moines Police Chief, Dana Wingert, Waukee Police Chief John Quinn, Marshalltown Police Chief, Mike Tupper, Waterloo Police Chief, Joel Fitzgerald, Jr. and Black Hawk County Sheriff, Tony Thompson.

The Steele Report this week airs excerpts from that discussion, focusing mainly on the officers within the KWWL viewing area.