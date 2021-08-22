Iowa DNR still asking for information after man seriously injured in Cedar Rapids tubing accident

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL)- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Bureau is still asking the public for information about a tubing accident last weekend on the Cedar River in west Cedar Rapids that left one man with a serious head injury.

Firefighters say around 2 p.m. on August 15, 41-year-old Isaac Blazek was thrown off of a tube being pulled by a jet ski near Mohawk Park after the tube hit a parked pontoon boat.

Blazek sustained a serious head injury. An Air Ambulance helicopter landed at the Mohawk Park boat ramp to transport him to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. According to the Iowa DNR, he is in stable condition.

The DNR asks any witnesses with information about the crash or anyone who saw anything before the accident to contact DNR Conservation Officer Travis Graves at (319) 350-2863.