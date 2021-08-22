Gunmen release 15 more pupils abducted in northwest Nigeria

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Nigerian officials have confirmed the release of 15 more students who were abducted from their school in northern Nigeria last month. A government official in Kaduna state told The Associated Press on Sunday that 15 of students were set free Saturday evening. Authorities believe the gunmen are still holding 65 others who were taken from the Bethel Baptist High School in the town of Damishi. The kidnappers had previously released a group of 28 hostages and before that 34 others.