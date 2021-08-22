Fire crew on-scene for apartment fire in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - An apartment fire broke out in Waterloo early this morning.

At 4 a.m., a KWWL crew was on-scene at an apparent apartment fire in the 1300 block of West Donald Street in Waterloo. Ladder evacuations were taking place and multiple fire trucks were on the scene.

The Waterloo Fire Department said crews were still on-scene at 5:30 a.m. assessing damage and dealing with any displaced persons. This is a developing story. Stick with us online and on-air as we get more details.