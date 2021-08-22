Calm here, crazy there: Tropical Storm Henri drenches Northeast

WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) — Tropical Storm Henri made landfall in Rhode Island Sunday. The storm system brought heavy winds and rains to the area as it began pummeling the northeastern U.S. coastline early Sunday.

Heavy rains led to inland flooding in areas including central New Jersey.

President Joe Biden approved emergency declarations for Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut. Rhode Island, where it came ashore, is largely quiet and already mopping up. So is Massachusetts, including Cape Cod, which had braced for a massive impact that never really materialized.

Though downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm, Henri still packed heavy wind gusts as it moved up the coast.

Henri is drenching parts of Connecticut, upstate New York and central New Jersey with torrential rain that's caused disruptive street flooding in some places.

After veering west, forecasters say Henri will bank back eastward on Monday. It's expected to skirt parts of Vermont and New Hampshire before heading out into the Gulf of Maine.