Asia shares rise, boosted by Wall Street rally despite virus

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are rising as investor sentiment receives a big boost from the rally last week on Wall Street, despite worries about the more contagious coronavirus delta variant not only in the region but across the world. Benchmarks in Japan, China, South Korean and Australia are all higher in morning trading. Escalating coronavirus infections remain a major concern for traders. Players are also watching the U.S. Federal Reserve’s annual conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, later this week for clues on what might lie ahead on inflation.