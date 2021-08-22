22 dead, many more missing amid flash flooding in Tennessee

WAVERLY, Tenn. (AP) — A sheriff in Tennessee says at least 22 people are dead and many are missing after record-setting rain caused devastating flooding that swept away homes.

A Facebook page from officials in Waverly listed about 40 missing people Sunday afternoon. Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis said many of the missing were from neighborhoods hit hardest by Saturday’s flash flood.

The dead ranged in age from young children to elderly people and included the foreman at country star Loretta Lynn's ranch.

Up to 17 inches of rain fell in less than 24 hours, which set a new one-day record for rainfall in Tennessee,