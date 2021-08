ASBURY, Iowa (KWWL)- 14-year-old Paton Gerhard was reported missing to the Asbury Police Department on Saturday.

Gerhard is listed in the Iowa Department of Public Safety Missing Person Information Clearinghouse. A picture of him was not available Sunday evening.

Gerhard is 6'0", weighs 160 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation at 1-800-346-5507.