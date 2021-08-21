Why is my temperature different?

Even in the same town, observations of temperature can vary from place to place. That's why an official observation reporter takes a measurement, usually at an airport, and it's classified as the official report for the town. Many precautions go into place to make sure the observation is as accurate as possible.

Let's compare an official report to one taken at a home by a local resident.

Thermometers on a home can be placed directly or indirectly in the sun, which we know can cause a temperature reading to be higher. The official thermometer used to record the current temperature is housed in a Stevenson Box or Screen (white box). The box or screen keeps the thermometer shaded, which reduces the impact of direct sunlight on temperature.

Say your house or an object near the thermometer has a dark color, this can affect the temperature around your thermometer and make it seem warmer than it actually is. The Stevenson Box is painted white, since that color reflects light and heat versus absorbing it.

When you live in a city or live closely to other houses, it can cause the air around you (and thermometer) to be higher than if you were more spread out from your neighbors. The Stevenson Box is placed about 4-6 feet above the ground and in an open area, which is why the location of an airport is great.

Here's what it looks like inside a Stevenson Box. It holds a thermometer, hygrometer, psychrometer, a barometer, and thermograph.