UNI soccer shuts out Viterbo in home opener

CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -- UNI opened up their new soccer facility in style on Saturday, shutting out Viterbo 6-0 in their first game on the on-campus field.

The Panthers opened strong getting goals out of Ashley Harrington and Sophia Doty just 90 seconds apart in the opening minutes. Lauren Heinsch added an unassisted goal later to give UNI a 3-0 lead at the half. Heinsch added a second goal in the final 45 minutes. Siri Ott and Lily Caso also added goals in the Panther win.