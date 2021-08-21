TRACKING: Storms clear, pleasant weekend

Today: Storms end early this morning, leaving skies to clear. The cold front that passed through took the heat and humidity with it. Northwest winds are at 10-15 mph. High temperatures warm to the upper 70s north to the low to mid 80s south. Dew points fall to the upper 50s.

Tonight: Mostly clear overnight. Low temperatures drop to the low to mid 50s, with a calm northerly wind.

Sunday: Still sunny and comfortable to end the weekend. Winds shift out of the south at 5-10 mph. High temperatures rise to the upper 70s to mid 80s. Dew points are back in the low 60s.

Sunday Night: Showers and storms are possible overnight Sunday into early Monday morning. A few strong to severe storms may develop, but this won’t be a widespread severe event. Low temperatures are on the mild side and in the mid 60s.

Monday: We start the work week off with storms ending early and another round potentially in the evening. Currently, severe weather looks unlikely. It’ll be hot and humid though! High temperatures are in the low 90s, with a dew point in the low 70s. That’ll give a heat index close to 100 degrees. Southwest winds are at 5-10 mph.

This Week: Showers and storms remain in the 10 Day forecast at least through the start of next weekend. Temperatures return to near normal by the end of the work week.