TRACKING: Awesome close to the weekend; dangerous heat Mon/Tue.

Tonight: After an absolutely beautiful day, we are heading for a quiet and cool night. With clear skies in place, along with light winds, lows will dip to the low and mid 50s.

Sunday: The nice weather continues for Sunday with sunny skies and low humidity. Highs will range from the upper 70s north to the mid 80s south. Winds will come in from the south at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: There is a chance for scattered showers and storms to roll in after midnight. Severe chances are low right now. Otherwise, we will have partly cloudy skies and lows in the mid 60s with a south southeast breeze 5 to 10 mph.

Monday/Tuesday: A warm front will bring a quick return to some dangerous heat and humidity. Highs will return to the low to mid 90s with heat indices near 100 at times as dew points climb to near 70 degrees. Lows will be around 70 as well. There will also be a chance for some occasional, isolated showers and storms.

Rest of the Week: A wind shift will lower humidity a bit, although it will still be warm and humid for Wednesday with heat indices into the low/mid 90s. Temperatures drop to the 80s for Thursday and Friday as chances for showers and storms go up! That means there will be a chance for rain every single day next week. We may even see rain into the weekend.