SUV vs. motorcycle injures two in Fairfax Saturday

FAIRFAX, Iowa (KWWL) -- Two people were taken to the hospital after their motorcycle was hit by an SUV Saturday morning.

The Linn County Sheriff's Office says the accident happened in Fairfax just before 10 a.m. Saturday. The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 151 and 80th Street.

A Jeep driving westbound on 80th Street allegedly hit two people travelling on a motorcycle on the highway. Neither one was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. It's not clear how serious the injuries are.

The driver of the Jeep was cited for Failure to Yield at a Stop Sign.