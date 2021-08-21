Rainfall Totals 8-21-2021

Rainfall Totals 8-21-2021New
Rain swept through much of Eastern Iowa late Friday night through early Saturday morning. Some locations welcomed a much needed inch or so of rain. Below is a list of rainfall totals:
|Waterloo
|1.20
|Dubuque
|0.82
|Cedar Rapids
|0.32
|Iowa City
|0.21
|Ainsworth 7.4 N
|0.12
|Amana 4.7 W
|0.62
|Anamosa 3SSW, IA
|1.20
|Asbury 0.4 SW
|0.07
|Asbury 0.6 S
|0.75
|Cedar Falls 0.4 NE
|1.25
|Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW
|1.04
|Cedar Falls 0.6 N
|1.20
|Cedar Falls 3.7 SW
|1.32
|Cedar Rapids 2.7 NE
|0.51
|Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW
|0.45
|Cedar Rapids 4.1 NW
|0.48
|Cedar Rapids 5.2 NNE
|0.50
|Center Point 0.6 NNW
|0.40
|Center Point 4.0 SSE
|0.32
|Central City 6.7 W
|0.41
|CLUTIER, IA
|0.66
|Coralville 0.8 NNE
|0.38
|Decorah 4.9SE
|0.32
|Decorah 7.9 ENE
|0.18
|Dubuque #3, IA
|0.76
|Dubuque 1.4 WNW
|0.59
|Dubuque L&D 11, IA
|0.55
|Dundee 1.4 NNE
|0.60
|Dyersville 1.7 ESE
|0.57
|Dysart 3.1 N
|0.99
|Elkader 6.8 WSW
|0.52
|ELKADER 6SSW, IA
|0.61
|Ely 0.5 SE
|1.11
|Fairfax 4.0 NW
|0.96
|GARWIN, IA
|1.26
|Gilbertville 1.0 NW
|0.66
|GRUNDY CENTER, IA
|1.36
|GUTTENBERG L & D 10, IA
|0.45
|Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW
|0.34
|Hopkinton 5.4 WSW
|1.37
|Hudson 1.1 SSE
|1.17
|Hudson 1.4 SSW
|0.87
|Independence 0.6 ESE
|0.71
|IONIA 2W, IA
|0.35
|IOWA CITY, IA
|0.37
|Jerico 2.8 WSW
|0.48
|Kesley, IA
|0.85
|Lansing 4.1 NW
|0.08
|Lisbon 0.1 W
|0.70
|Marengo 3.6 N
|0.60
|Marion 1.7 NNW
|0.49
|Mount Auburn 2.2 NNW
|0.58
|New Hampton 0.3 NNW
|0.65
|New Hampton 0.4 SW
|0.64
|Oelwein 0.3 E
|1.34
|Parnell 0.1 SSW
|0.02
|Peosta 2.9 E
|0.54
|Postville 5.5 NE
|0.07
|Rickardsville 0.2 W
|1.08
|Robins 0.8 SE
|0.50
|Sigourney, IA
|0.05
|Solon 0.3 ESE
|1.10
|STANLEY 4 W, IA
|1.22
|STRAWBERRY POINT, IA
|0.75
|Swisher 0.4 NNE
|0.50
|SWISHER, IA
|0.50
|TOLEDO 3 N, IA
|0.82
|TRAER, IA
|1.21
|Vining 0.2 ENE
|0.78
|Vinton 3.6 SE
|0.93
|VINTON, IA
|1.00
|Washington 5.8 SW
|0.35
|WASHINGTON, IA
|0.10
|Waterloo 1.9 SSE
|1.08
|Waukon 0.8 S
|0.14
|Wellman 4.0 E
|0.03