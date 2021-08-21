Rainfall Totals 8-21-2021

Rain swept through much of Eastern Iowa late Friday night through early Saturday morning. Some locations welcomed a much needed inch or so of rain. Below is a list of rainfall totals:

Waterloo 1.20 Dubuque 0.82 Cedar Rapids 0.32 Iowa City 0.21 Ainsworth 7.4 N 0.12 Amana 4.7 W 0.62 Anamosa 3SSW, IA 1.20 Asbury 0.4 SW 0.07 Asbury 0.6 S 0.75 Cedar Falls 0.4 NE 1.25 Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW 1.04 Cedar Falls 0.6 N 1.20 Cedar Falls 3.7 SW 1.32 Cedar Rapids 2.7 NE 0.51 Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW 0.45 Cedar Rapids 4.1 NW 0.48 Cedar Rapids 5.2 NNE 0.50 Center Point 0.6 NNW 0.40 Center Point 4.0 SSE 0.32 Central City 6.7 W 0.41 CLUTIER, IA 0.66 Coralville 0.8 NNE 0.38 Decorah 4.9SE 0.32 Decorah 7.9 ENE 0.18 Dubuque #3, IA 0.76 Dubuque 1.4 WNW 0.59 Dubuque L&D 11, IA 0.55 Dundee 1.4 NNE 0.60 Dyersville 1.7 ESE 0.57 Dysart 3.1 N 0.99 Elkader 6.8 WSW 0.52 ELKADER 6SSW, IA 0.61 Ely 0.5 SE 1.11 Fairfax 4.0 NW 0.96 GARWIN, IA 1.26 Gilbertville 1.0 NW 0.66 GRUNDY CENTER, IA 1.36 GUTTENBERG L & D 10, IA 0.45 Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW 0.34 Hopkinton 5.4 WSW 1.37 Hudson 1.1 SSE 1.17 Hudson 1.4 SSW 0.87 Independence 0.6 ESE 0.71 IONIA 2W, IA 0.35 IOWA CITY, IA 0.37 Jerico 2.8 WSW 0.48 Kesley, IA 0.85 Lansing 4.1 NW 0.08 Lisbon 0.1 W 0.70 Marengo 3.6 N 0.60 Marion 1.7 NNW 0.49 Mount Auburn 2.2 NNW 0.58 New Hampton 0.3 NNW 0.65 New Hampton 0.4 SW 0.64 Oelwein 0.3 E 1.34 Parnell 0.1 SSW 0.02 Peosta 2.9 E 0.54 Postville 5.5 NE 0.07 Rickardsville 0.2 W 1.08 Robins 0.8 SE 0.50 Sigourney, IA 0.05 Solon 0.3 ESE 1.10 STANLEY 4 W, IA 1.22 STRAWBERRY POINT, IA 0.75 Swisher 0.4 NNE 0.50 SWISHER, IA 0.50 TOLEDO 3 N, IA 0.82 TRAER, IA 1.21 Vining 0.2 ENE 0.78 Vinton 3.6 SE 0.93 VINTON, IA 1.00 Washington 5.8 SW 0.35 WASHINGTON, IA 0.10 Waterloo 1.9 SSE 1.08 Waukon 0.8 S 0.14 Wellman 4.0 E 0.03