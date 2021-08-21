Skip to Content

Rainfall Totals 8-21-2021

10:04 am Schnack's Weather Blog

Rain swept through much of Eastern Iowa late Friday night through early Saturday morning. Some locations welcomed a much needed inch or so of rain. Below is a list of rainfall totals:

Waterloo1.20
Dubuque0.82
Cedar Rapids0.32
Iowa City0.21
 Ainsworth 7.4 N 0.12
 Amana 4.7 W 0.62
 Anamosa 3SSW, IA1.20
 Asbury 0.4 SW 0.07
 Asbury 0.6 S 0.75
 Cedar Falls 0.4 NE 1.25
 Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW 1.04
 Cedar Falls 0.6 N 1.20
 Cedar Falls 3.7 SW 1.32
 Cedar Rapids 2.7 NE 0.51
 Cedar Rapids 3.3 WNW 0.45
 Cedar Rapids 4.1 NW 0.48
 Cedar Rapids 5.2 NNE 0.50
 Center Point 0.6 NNW 0.40
 Center Point 4.0 SSE 0.32
 Central City 6.7 W 0.41
 CLUTIER, IA0.66
 Coralville 0.8 NNE 0.38
 Decorah 4.9SE 0.32
 Decorah 7.9 ENE 0.18
 Dubuque #3, IA0.76
 Dubuque 1.4 WNW 0.59
 Dubuque L&D 11, IA0.55
 Dundee 1.4 NNE 0.60
 Dyersville 1.7 ESE 0.57
 Dysart 3.1 N 0.99
 Elkader 6.8 WSW 0.52
 ELKADER 6SSW, IA0.61
 Ely 0.5 SE 1.11
 Fairfax 4.0 NW 0.96
 GARWIN, IA1.26
 Gilbertville 1.0 NW 0.66
 GRUNDY CENTER, IA1.36
 GUTTENBERG L & D 10, IA0.45
 Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW 0.34
 Hopkinton 5.4 WSW 1.37
 Hudson 1.1 SSE 1.17
 Hudson 1.4 SSW 0.87
 Independence 0.6 ESE 0.71
 IONIA 2W, IA0.35
 IOWA CITY, IA0.37
 Jerico 2.8 WSW 0.48
 Kesley, IA0.85
 Lansing 4.1 NW 0.08
 Lisbon 0.1 W 0.70
 Marengo 3.6 N 0.60
 Marion 1.7 NNW 0.49
 Mount Auburn 2.2 NNW 0.58
 New Hampton 0.3 NNW 0.65
 New Hampton 0.4 SW 0.64
 Oelwein 0.3 E 1.34
 Parnell 0.1 SSW 0.02
 Peosta 2.9 E 0.54
 Postville 5.5 NE 0.07
 Rickardsville 0.2 W 1.08
 Robins 0.8 SE 0.50
 Sigourney, IA0.05
 Solon 0.3 ESE 1.10
 STANLEY 4 W, IA1.22
 STRAWBERRY POINT, IA0.75
 Swisher 0.4 NNE 0.50
 SWISHER, IA0.50
 TOLEDO 3 N, IA0.82
 TRAER, IA1.21
 Vining 0.2 ENE 0.78
 Vinton 3.6 SE 0.93
 VINTON, IA1.00
 Washington 5.8 SW 0.35
 WASHINGTON, IA0.10
 Waterloo 1.9 SSE 1.08
 Waukon 0.8 S 0.14
 Wellman 4.0 E 0.03
Author Profile Photo

Joie Bettenhausen

Meteorologist

