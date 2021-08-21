Potential threats force changes to evacuations at Kabul Airport

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP)- A U.S. official says the Islamic State's potential threats against Americans in Afghanistan are forcing the U.S. military to develop new ways to get evacuees to the airport in Kabul.

The official says small groups of Americans and possibly other civilians will be given specific instructions on what to do, including movement to transit points where the military can gather them up. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss military operations.

The changes come as the U.S. Embassy issued a new security warning Saturday telling citizens not to travel to the Kabul airport without individual instruction from a U.S. government representative.

Officials declined to provide more specifics about the IS threat but described it as significant.

The Biden administration is considering calling on commercial airlines to provide planes and crews to assist in transporting Afghan refugees once they are evacuated from their country by military aircraft.

The U.S. Transportation Command says in a statement Saturday that the Pentagon has not approved or ordered any activation of commercial airlines as allowed under the Civil Reserve Air Fleet program, which adds to military aircraft capability during a crisis related to national defense. However, the Transportation Command said it had issued a warning order to U.S. carriers Friday night on the possible activation of the program.

If called upon under the voluntary program, commercial airlines would transport evacuees from way stations outside Afghanistan to another country or from Virginia’s Dulles International Airport to U.S. military bases.

European Union leaders fear they could be facing a large-scale migrant crisis fueled by the large-scale influx of refugees and migrants from Afghanistan. They are haunted by a 2015 migration crisis fueled by the Syrian war.

Their message to any Afghans except those who helped Western forces in the two-decade war against the Taliban is: If you must leave, go to neighboring countries.

Britain, which no longer is an EU member, said it would welcome 5,000 Afghan refugees this year and a total of 20,000 in coming years. Besides that, there have been few concrete offers from European countries. Even in Turkey, migrants from Syria and Afghanistan who once were treated like Muslim brethren are increasingly viewed with suspicion.

President Joe Biden spent the weekend at the White House meeting with his national security team “to hear intelligence, security and diplomatic updates on the evolving situation in Afghanistan.”

The Taliban takeover of Afghans last Sunday has consumed his administration, caught off-guard by the development and is scrambling to evacuate thousands of Americans, Afghans who assisted the U.S. during the war, and others.

The Russian ambassador in Kabul says the Taliban has asked his embassy to convey their offer to a remaining pro-government holdout in northern Afghanistan.

Ambassador Dmitry Zhirnov said on Saturday that a senior member of the Taliban’s political leadership had asked Russia to tell fighters in the Panjshir Valley that the Taliban hope to reach a political agreement to settle the situation there.

The diplomat says the Taliban claim they don’t want bloodshed in the region.

The Panjshir Valley north of Kabul, a stronghold of the Northern Alliance militias allied with the U.S. during the 2001 invasion of Afghanistan, is the only area that hasn’t fallen to the Taliban.

Afghan government figures who have sought refuge there as Kabul and the rest of the country fell to the Taliban include Vice President Amrullah Saleh, who asserted on Twitter that he's now the country’s rightful president after President Ashraf Ghani fled to the United Arab Emirates.

Moscow, which fought a 10-year war in Afghanistan that ended with the Soviet troops’ withdrawal in 1989, has made a diplomatic comeback as a mediator during the past years, reaching out to various Afghan factions, including the Taliban.