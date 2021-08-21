Pedestrian struck by car and killed in North Liberty

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KWWL) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car in North Liberty after allegedly confronting oncoming traffic.

A pedestrian "intentionally encountered and boarded" a Chevy pickup truck around 12 p.m. Friday in North Liberty, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The crash occurred at Penn Street and Liberty Way and resulted in the death of the pedestrian.

The investigation is still ongoing between the North Liberty Police Department and Iowa State Patrol.