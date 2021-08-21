DEVELOPING: Emergency crews respond to train, car collision in Black Hawk County

DEVELOPING: Emergency crews respond to train, car collision in Black Hawk CountyUpdated
JESUP, Iowa (KWWL)- First responders were on the scene of a collision between a train and a car west of Jesup Saturday afternoon.
It happened at the railroad crossing on South Canfield Road, just off of Dubuque road.
A KWWL crew on the scene said first responders from Jesup and Waterloo were investigating the crash.
It is not clear if anyone was injured in the crash.
This is a developing story, so be sure to stick with KWWL on air and online as we continue to learn more.