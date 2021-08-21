Coastal evacuations urged as New England braces for Hurricane Henri

NEW YORK (AP)- For the first time in 30 years, New England is bracing for a hurricane. Hurricane Henri is expected to make landfall on Long Island or in southern New England by Sunday afternoon.

The National Hurricane Center upgraded Henri to a hurricane late Saturday morning. Storm surge, hurricane conditions and rainfall that could cause flooding is expected to begin as early as Saturday.

The last time New England experienced a hurricane was with Bob 30 years ago, almost to the day. Hurricane Gloria in the 1980s may resonate more with Connecticut residents. The last time New York took a direct hit from any tropical weather during hurricane season was in 2012, courtesy of Superstorm Sandy.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency for parts of the state and urged people to heed warnings.

The crowd at a superstar-laden Central Park concert meant to celebrate New York City’s recovery from the coronavirus was asked to leave because of severe weather as Hurricane Henri approached.

New York City police on Saturday night told concertgoers on Twitter to “calmly move to the nearest exits and proceed to areas outside of the park."

Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office did not provide further information about the status of the concert.

The highly promoted “Homecoming Concert” featured Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, Jennifer Hudson, Carlos Santana, LL Cool J and Andrea Bocelli.