Cedar Valley Heart Walk raises nearly $57,000 during in-person return

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWWL)- Walkers gathered at Mudd Advertising in Waterloo Saturday for the return of the annual Cedar Valley Heart Walk. The pandemic forced the event to go virtual last year.

The event raises money to fight heart diseases and stroke, the two leading causes of death worldwide.

Walkers raised a total of $56,934.65 for the American Heart Association.

KWWL anchor Ron Steele emceed the event and was part of KWWL's Cedar Valley Heart Walk Team.

Team @KWWL at the 2021 Cedar Valley Heart Walk this morning at Mudd Advertising. A total of ,934.65 was raised this year to help defeat heart disease and stroke in the Cedar Valley. pic.twitter.com/zqyFb466Ho — KWWL (@KWWL) August 21, 2021

The Burns family was selected as the 2021 Cedar Valley Heart Walk 'Ambassador Family."

Molli and Matt Burns, two kids, 7-year-old Gabriel and 5-year-old Natalie, were born with heart defects, which required infant heart surgeries at the University of Iowa's Stead Family Children's Hospital.

"The Heart Walk brings awareness to our community of heart defects. Honestly, I had no idea that those types of things happened," the Burns family said. "Awareness is so important for people that are just coming into this journey. To know that there's a community of people to support them through things that are really hard.

Parents Molli and Matt joined Ron Steele to share their story on a recent edition of The Steele Report.