After finding success, County Social Services expands its backpack program

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- Homelessness is a growing problem in Iowa that many overlook. One Eastern Iowa service is hoping to change that and bring awareness to the issue.

County Social Service used CARES Act funding to launch its backpack program last fall.

The backpacks are fully stocked with resources as well as blankets, pillows, hats, gloves and anything else needed for comfort. After finding initial success with the program, last month they renewed it.

CEO Mary McKinnell said oftentimes, people ignore the real issue that is causing someone to be homeless.

"Homelessness sometimes is tied to some other issue going on in life, whether it be an addiction, a health issue, or some sort of family issue, so we really have to look at the person as a whole," McKinnell said.

County Social Services also works with mental health services and partners with non-profits across the state to carry out their programs.