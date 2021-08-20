With less COVID precautions, traditional college experience returning

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - Roughly 80,000 college students at Iowa's three public universities will start class on Monday. The semester will look a lot more "normal" than it did in 2020.

At the University of Iowa, all classes will be in-person, except lectures of 150 students or more. Across all three universities, masks and vaccines are optional.

While some faculty have voiced concern over the fall 2021 plan, many students and their families are excited.

"The whole dorm experience has been great," Eric Fisher said, whose son Ivan moved in to his dorm on Wednesday.

Fisher says the last year of remote learning was very hard on his son.

“I think it was miserable on all the kids but my son really didn’t like it. Because, you lose that social interaction," Fisher said.

The University of Iowa is the only Big Ten school with zero mask requirements. Twelve of the 14 Big Ten schools require masks for all students. At the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, masks are "expected" for unvaccinated students.

Vaccinated students on the U of I campus say they're not too worried, and will wear masks when they see fit.

“We learned that viruses travel faster indoors --which is why I wear it inside-- but outside, I mean, I’m fully vaccinated so I feel pretty safe," Anuvaa Prabhakaran said, a freshman from Illinois.

The Board of Regents directed universities to return to "pre-pandemic levels of operation" in May when the 14-day rolling average for cases was 3,596 and declining. This week, the rolling average is 10,905 and climbing. Still, the BOR has not changed its policies.

The Board of Regents’ guiding principle for the fall 2021 semester has been to give students a return to as much of a traditional educational experience and student life activities as possible. This includes in-person coursework and other campus opportunities at levels similar to prior to the pandemic. The Board and its universities have been very clear that we support the COVID-19 vaccines and will continue to strongly encourage all our faculty, staff and students to receive it. They are widely available, including on our campuses, and we will continue to stress the importance of being vaccinated. We want as many people to get vaccinated as soon as possible, as vaccines are by far the best protection against COVID, greatly reducing the risk of infection, serious illness or death. Masks are not required at the public universities other than in campus transportation, research lab, or health care settings. We encourage individuals to wear a mask or other face covering while on campus, and anyone who wishes to wear a mask may do so. We will continue to evaluate as we move forward. Iowa Board of Regents emailed statement

Iowa City issued a face mask mandate on Thursday, but U of I officials will not compel students to abide by it. They say they're governed by the BOR and not the city.