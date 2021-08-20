UNI volleyball embraces underdog role

CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -- It's an unusual spot for Bobbi Peterson's squad. The UNI volleyball team was recently selected to finish sixth in the Missouri Valley preseason poll as they head in to the fall season.

The Panthers are coming off a spring season that saw them finish tied for sixth with a young squad.

UNI saw three players leave in the offseason for personal reasons. Three others, Maizy Jackson, Baylee Peterson, and freshman Dani Johnson, suffered season ending injuries and won't play this fall. That's caused coach Peterson to change up her practice philosophy.

"It's a challenge that the coaching staff is up for. It's very new I will tell you that," says Peterson, "I'm definitely a get after it, go hard in practice kind of coach, but I have to find different ways to get the same effect without running them ragged."

UNI will host Northern Illinois in an exhibition on Saturday to open the 2021 fall campaign.