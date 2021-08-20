Turf arrives for Panthers’ multi-million dollar practice facility

CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -- The new facility is nearing completion. The installation of the field turf began on Friday at UNI's new multi-million dollar football practice facility.

The facility is slated to open later this fall after it was made possible by a $2 million gift from boosters Doug and Ann Goschke.

Head coach Mark Farley says the new facility will give his program an edge it didn't have before.

"It looks elite, and it's still in the middle of construction," says Farley, "When you have facilities that are elite it just makes everybody more proud of who you're playing for and take pride in your university."

During construction, UNI has practiced at Waterloo's Memorial Stadium to get ready for their season opener at Iowa State on September 4.