TRACKING: Storms tonight; pleasant weekend

Today: Today we are reaching the pinnacle of the heat and humidity – at least through the weekend. Highs today will be like yesterday as we top out in the mid 80s to low 90s. There will be a touch more humidity in the air, once again pushing heat indices to the low and mid 90s. Skies will go from mostly sunny to partly cloudy later in the day with haze possible (air quality should not dip below moderate). It will be breezy with a south southeast wind at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight: A cold front will spark off some storms to our west this evening before they eventually move into our western counties around midnight. The line will sweep from west to east through the overnight hours, exiting before sunrise in the east. Some storms may initially be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts and some hail as our main threats. Some brief heavy rain, totaling up to around a half inch, is possible.

Weekend: Any storms move out early Saturday morning in the east. This will be followed by mostly sunny skies for the weekend. A northwest breeze on Saturday will lower humidity and cool us down with highs in the low to mid 80s both days. Storms will be possible Sunday night, some of which could be strong again.

Next week: We will get into more of a favorable pattern for rain with daily chances next week. It will get hot and humid to start the week with gradually cooling temperatures through Friday.