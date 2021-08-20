TRACKING: Rain and thunderstorms tonight ahead of a dry weekend

Tonight: The evening starts off quiet, however we are tracking a cold front to our west that will move east, bringing rain and thunderstorms ahead of it. The main line of storms moves in after 10 p.m. from west to east. While the severe weather threat is low, some of the stronger storms will have gusty wind as they move through. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s with a south wind 10-15 mph, except for within thunderstorms.

Saturday: Other than some clouds to start the day, the sky becomes mostly sunny. It will be less humid with lowering dew points throughout the day. Temperatures will be in the 80s with a west/northwest wind 10-15 mph.

Saturday Night: Clear and cooler. Lows will be in the 50s.

Next Week: The weather pattern becomes more active with daily chances of showers and storms. Timing and placement of these storms will be a little more clear 12-24 hours before.

