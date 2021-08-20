Special Report: “A Life’s Mission,” Part 2

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - An Eastern Iowa woman leading a furniture bank serving the needy and those coming out of homelessness only recently realized that her life experiences have equipped her for the work she is doing today.

Susan Johnston came to Des Moines at 3-years-old.

Paul and Louise Blakely adopted her and her sister Dana, who is one year older.

"There's a tree back there that I built a tree house in," Johnston said, "I had a rope also hanging from a branch, because then I'd Tarzan down."

She had a normal childhood here for a few years. Her mother nurtured her and taught her important life lessons.

"Mom was pretty wise. She was a good mama," Johnston said, "She [was] holding me as I [was] crying. And when I start breathing again, she [said], 'Sweetheart, it's just your turn. Remember what this feels like when it's someone else's turn. And do something about it."

Still, there was pain. Johnston watched her father drink too much and both of her parents had health problems. Her father died first.

One day, her life of nurturing, stability and normalcy was upended just as she was growing into young womanhood.

"Mom was put into a nursing home and I'm sure the words hospice was said but I didn't know. I was young. I had to pack a bag and we went to the Millers' house, so to foster [care]. Just like that," Johnston said.

Johnston was 14-years-old when her mother died. She and her sister Dana went back into foster care but continued attending the same school. The trauma left her grasping for comfort and a familiar routine.

"[There were] a few times, instead of walking home to foster [care], I walked home [to my parents' house] and…I got the mail. I did the normal things that I used to do...I would go in the house. I would find some cereal. I didn't have any milk and I would turn on the T.V. and it would be the Flintstones was on and then I would walk back to foster care," Johnston said.

Her adopted sister was older and married. She took Johnston and Dana into her home in Ames. Again, trauma was close behind her.

"I was a selfish teen-aged girl going through hell," Johnston says, "And she was trying to have a family. There were times that I'd come home high or drunk and I'd end up in my car. I'd end up at a friend's house. Once I graduated from high school, I was just asked to leave. I couch-surfed for a while.

Johnston was homeless for a year. She later moved to a small apartment around the corner, began working at a diner, met her future husband and prepared to welcome her first child.

"She was like my comfort when all hell was breaking lose everywhere else," she says, "Keith was a functional alcoholic."

The family was evicted and Johnston left her husband. She was homeless yet again.

That's when the woman who would later pass the baton to Johnston for the clothing give-away, took in Johnston and her children.

Johnston leases the space for Central Furniture Rescue below the market price, which means she has to move frequently when another tenant leases that space.

An ironic twist in her story is that Central Furniture Rescue -- since its inception -- has been on the brink of homelessness.

"I am not better off than the people we serve. I am always one phone call away from a 60-day notice. And let me tell you the stress that that has because it interrupts service," Johnston says.

She got another notice that she needs to move by the end of September.

Today, she is in the process of moving to another space -- the 5th location for Central Furniture Rescue in two years.

"I just want permanency," Johnston says, "It's almost funny because it's just like, 'OK. Everything's gonna be OK. It's fine. Everything's OK."

That's what her mother told her when she was a little girl.

Those words from Susan's mother became Susan's mantra in her life, with her family and in her work.

Johnston's work with Central Furniture Rescue was serendipitously placed into her lap but her journey forged her life's mission.

Johnston says her story is not one of sadness but of redemption and purpose -- a life's mission.

Central Furniture Rescue has helped nearly 2,100 people in more than 900 households in less than 3 years. They've given away nearly $350,000 worth of second-hand furniture.

Two nights ago, the furniture bank was the victim of a burglary, after moving into their new building. Johnston says 3 laptops, 2 mobile phones and other electronic equipment for volunteers were stolen. The non-profit is asking for donations to help cover the cost of the stolen items.