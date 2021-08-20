Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony concert September 4 to feature Travis and Abby Turpin

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - Following a rather quiet year due to the pandemic, music is filling the air once again with live audiences in attendance as the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony takes the stage this summer.

The summer season began June 12. This first concert was part of the 2021 My Waterloo Days celebration.

Then, on July 3, the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony played the music for the Mayor’s Fireworks. The symphony accompanied the fireworks show at the Riverloop Amphitheatre downtown Waterloo.

The last concert on September 4 features a familiar name. KWWL’s Abby Turpin will join her husband, Travis, on stage. Travis is a headliner on cruise ships and will be performing part of his show with the symphony. This concert will be held downtown Cedar Falls at the River Place Plaza (200 E. 2nd St.) at 7 p.m.

Abby announced this week that her last day at KWWL is the Wednesday before the concert. Read her announcement here: https://kwwl.com/2021/08/17/news-anchor-abby-turpin-leaving-kwwl-to-lead-communications-at-national-non-profit/

In July 2019, the Turpins performed a show at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center. See the KWWL article here: UPDATE: Fundraiser show by KWWL's Abby Turpin and Travis Turpin raises over $22k for music programs

