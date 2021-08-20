MLB confirms: Cubs & Reds next “Field of Dreams” matchup

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Major League Baseball confirmed on Friday earlier reports that the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds would be the matchup for the next "Field of Dreams" game in Dyersville in 2022.

The MLB also confirmed the game is set for August 11, 2022.

MLB is going back to Iowa.



The @Reds and @Cubs will make their way to a little slice of heaven in Dyersville on August 11, 2022. #MLBatFieldofDreams 🌽 pic.twitter.com/FDXEK76hHY — MLB (@MLB) August 20, 2021

This comes after the highly successful debut of the Field of Dreams game last week between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees. The game was a high-scoring one, with the White Sox winning 9-8 after Tim Anderson hit a walk-off 2-run homerun in the bottom of the 9th inning after the Yankees erased a 3-run deficit with a pair of 2-run homeruns from Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton to take an 8-7 lead in the top half of the frame.

The game was the most-watched regular season game since 2005 with 5.9 million viewers

Cubs manager David Ross let it slip the Cubs were scheduled to play in next year's game during a chat with reporters just before the inaugural game.