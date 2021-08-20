Iowa State Fair board shares highlights and standout attractions; for last weekend of the fair

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) - From a great music lineup to unbelievable fried food, the Iowa State Fair brought back many favorites for the past two weeks. With the last weekend approaching, board members shared with KWWL what fairgoers should look forward to.

Of course, there's the show topping fried pork chop on a stick folks can enjoy, but there's also the amazing grandstand to hit; featuring many top chart artists.

GRANDSTAND LINEUP AUGUST 20TH TO AUGUST 22ND

Friday: Five Finger Death Punch at 8 p.m.

Five Finger Death Punch at 8 p.m. Saturday: Dan + Shay at 8 p.m.

Dan + Shay at 8 p.m. Sunday: The Doobie Brothers at 8 p.m.

Among the 200 stands at the fair, the board said there are 63 new food items to choose from too! Although it was a long, painful year without the fair, Manager, and CEO Gary Slater said seeing people back this year was worth the wait.

"The attitude I think is just tremendous people are just ecstatic about the fair," Slater said, "this fair means a lot to Iowans, certainly in your area and all across the state, and we're excited that we're able to have this fair."

With the fairgrounds being 468 acres, Slater also assured folks there's plenty of room to enjoy the fair safely.

"If you forget your mask or if you come and think maybe you would want one, we have those at all of our information booths," Slater said, "we have hand washing stations throughout the grounds numerous restrooms where you can wash your hands with soap and water, and then we have hand sanitizing dispensers located all around the grounds."

Slater also said attendance has been strong this year, but due to the pandemic, he doesn't believe it'll surpass their all-time record of 1,117,000 visitors in 2019.

If you're worried about waiting in long ticket lines, where to get food, or how to navigate the fairgrounds, Slater recommended fair-goers download the Iowa State Fair app.

The last day to enjoy the fair is Sunday, August 22nd.