Iowa man sues Nebraska sheriff after pepper ball blinded him

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Iowa man has sued an eastern Nebraska county, its sheriff and several deputies, saying their lack of training led one of the deputies to shoot him in the eye with a pepper ball during a protest last year. The Omaha World-Herald reports that 24-year-old Adam Keup, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, filed the federal lawsuit last week against Sarpy County, Sheriff Jeff Davis and four deputies, alleging Davis handed out the pepper balls to his deputies before the protest without providing any training on how to use them. Keup says he was just watching the protest and standing on a sidewalk about 100 feet from protesters and law enforcement when a deputy shot him in the eye with a pepper ball, leaving him blinded in that eye.