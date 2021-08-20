Iowa City Schools won’t enforce citywide mask mandate, citing state law

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Despite Iowa City's efforts to mandate face coverings within the community, the Iowa City School District says they cannot enforce masks in school, per state law.

In a message shared with families and staff, Superintendent Matt Degner said, "As a State governmental entity and organization that represents five municipalities, we are expected to follow state law and guidance from the Iowa Department of Education. While we continue to strongly encourage masks in schools, per Iowa law and under advisement from legal counsel, we cannot enforce that face coverings are worn in our buildings or on school grounds at this time."

On Thursday, Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague issued a citywide face mask mandate. The order says everyone within the City of Iowa City is required to wear a face mask in a public place. The Mayor says this does not violate HF 847, which bans cities and counties from enacting mask mandates. Teague says this mask mandate is imposed on persons and not property owners.

The Iowa City school district will welcome students back on Monday, August 23rd for the new school year. Though the Superintendent says they cannot enforce mask wearing, the district continues to support CDC recommendations for universal indoor masking regardless of vaccination status.

As events continue to unfold, Superintendent Degner says the district is in connection with legal counsel. District leaders are also discussing potential legal paths to further protect students, staff and families.

"We have asked for additional assistance and guidance from the United States Department of Education, Department of Justice, and Office of Civil Rights as we attempt to comply with both state and federal laws. Student and staff health and safety continue to be our top priority. Wearing a mask is an opportunity for our entire school community to support each other and help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus," Degner concludes.