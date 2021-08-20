Husome Strong Foundation brings adaptive golf to the Cedar Valley

Steve Husome's Husome Strong Foundation has been promoting adaptive golf in a big way the past few years,

The Foundation sponsored three adaptive golf clinics Friday in Waterloo, at the Irv Warren Golf Course, just ahead of the annual 'Live Lucky' Charity Golf Tournament, which is an annual fundraiser for the Husome Strong Foundation.

Of the adaptive golf clinics, Steve Husome says, "We've got all different kinds of people with disabilities coming out and trying the game of golf. It's just a lot of fun."

Steve says the annual event brings in a variety of Iowans with disabilities. "People are out here sometimes, for the first time. Sometimes, they've played before, but their disability limits them from being able to get out and play the game. So, coming out and using the Solo Rider golf carts and working with our coaches, we given them some one on one training and everybody just has a great time."

The Husome Strong Foundation also created Adaptive Golf Iowa as a way of helping Iowans enjoy the game of golf. The mission of Adaptive Golf Iowa is to spread joy through the game of golf to those living with disabilities throughout Iowa.

With help from a generous grant from Black Hawk County Gaming Association, the Husome Strong Foundation has purchased Solo Rider golf carts for all of Waterloo's City-owned golf courses, including Irv Warren, Gates Park and South Hills. The special carts can be reserved ahead of time and there is no charge to use the cart to any Iowan with a disability.