Early morning fire in Coralville damages home, displaces two

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KWWL) - A morning fire in Coralville caused major damage to a house and displaced two people.

The Coralville Fire Department responded to the house fire at 2136 13th Street around 4 a.m. Firefighters extinguished the fire 45 minutes after they arrived and stayed on scene until 8 a.m.

The damage is estimated at around $250,000. The Coralville Fire Department stated the house was priced at around $275,000 and were unsure about the future of the house.

The two occupants were alerted by smoke detectors and were able to get out safely. The fire department said the occupants are staying with nearby family.