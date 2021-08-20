Dubuque man sentenced to federal prison on child pornography charges

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) - A Dubuque man has been sentenced to federal prison after distributing videos of a toddler being sexually abused by her mother.

Douglas Buttikofer Jr. admitted he knowingly accessed, with intent to view, visual depictions of child pornography. He committed this offense while on pre-trial release in Illinois for the unlawful grooming of a minor.

At sentencing, a witness testified Buttikofer expressed an interest in traveling overseas to engage in sex with children. The judge noted he maintained a "persistent pursuit" of child pornography.

Buttikofer was sentenced to nine years federal imprisonment and is being held in the Linn County Jail.