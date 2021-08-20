Czech film festival to honor Michael Caine, Ethan Hawke

PRAGUE (AP) — The international film festival has returned to the Czech spa of Karlovy Vary after it was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. The 55th edition of the festival will honor Oscar-winning British actor Michael Caine for his outstanding contribution to world cinema at its start on Friday night. Caine won two Academy Awards for best supporting roles in “Hannah and Her Sisters” in 1987 and “The Cider House Rules” in 2000. Organizers will also honor U.S. actor, director and writer Ethan Hawke. The festival’s grand jury will consider 12 movies for the top prize, the Crystal Globe.