City of Dubuque website helps residents enroll in federal broadband benefit program

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) - The City of Dubuque has launched a website assisting residents in enrolling in the Federal Emergency Broadband Benefit program.

The $3.2 million program was put in place to help those struggling to afford internet and technology. Eligible households can receive a discount of up to:

$50 per month on wireless internet plans and a free phone

OR $50 per month on wired internet service to the home

One-time discount of up to $100 for a laptop, tablet, or desktop computer. (A small fee will be required)

Residents can go to the new Emergency Broadband Benefit program website to enroll in the discounts.

Households eligible will need to meet at least one of the following criteria:

Meets federal poverty income guidelines or participates in certain assistance programs, such as SNAP, Medicaid, or the FCC’s Lifeline program;

Individuals approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program in the 2019-2020 or 2020-2021 school year;

Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year; or

Experienced a substantial loss of income through job loss or furlough since February 29, 2020, and the household had a total income in 2020 at or below $99,000 for single filers and $198,000 for joint filers.

The City of Dubuque has been working to create a "Digital Equity Plan" as a part of its Poverty Prevention and Reduction Plan. It's aimed to provide high-speed internet and give the knowledge and skills to use technology as a means to improve the lives of residents.