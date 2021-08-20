Cedar Rapids Mayor recommends masks indoors amid spike in COVID-19 cases

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart is encouraging metro area residents and visitors to take extra precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

Hart and other City officials have been in regular contact with Linn County Public Health and health officials from local hospitals, and are monitoring the situation locally. Linn County, like nearly every county in Iowa, is currently in the high transmission category as defined by the CDC, the highest category on the CDC's list. The vast majority of states and counties across the U.S. are listed in the high category as of Friday afternoon.

Hart is asking residents to act with increased diligence due to the high spread. In areas with substantial and high transmission, the CDC recommends everyone, including those who are fully vaccinated, wear a mask in public indoor settings to help prevent spread of the Delta variant. Scientific studies have shown face coverings over the mouth and nose significantly reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The CDC recommends all individuals 12 and older get vaccinated. Those who are fully vaccinated with Pfizer or Moderna and are moderately to severely immunocompromised should receive a third dose. Earlier this week, U.S. health officials announced a plan to offer booster shots for the general population starting next month. COVID-19 vaccinations are readily available.