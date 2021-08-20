Cedar Rapids man arrested after dog found dead from heat exhaustion

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Cedar Rapids man is facing animal neglect charges after a dog was found dead from exhaustion on Tuesday.

Craig Ross, Jr., 42, was arrested Thursday for Animal Neglect with Serious Injury or Death. Police and Animal Care & Control officers responded to a home in the 1800 block of 4th Ave. SE for a report of a dead dog.

Officers found a 3-year old mixed breed dog dead in the back yard of the home. Police say temperatures were in the high 80s with a heat index in the low 90s. The dog was left on a four foot leash, which was too short for the dog to reach shade, shelter, food, or water.

Ross Jr. admitted to officers that he left the dog outside for two or more hours.