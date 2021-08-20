Cedar Rapids City Councilwoman taking part in second covid-19 booster shot trial

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL)- Tens of thousands of Americans are part of different trials to develop a vaccine for the novel coronavirus.

On Wednesday, Federal announced they plan to make COVID-19 booster shots available to all Americans in Mid-September to shore up their protection.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Americans should get a booster shot eight months after getting their second Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Researchers are still studying the Johnson and Johnson vaccine data and could approve a booster for those who received that shot in the next few weeks.

Cedar Rapids City Councilwoman Ashley Vanorney is one of a few thousand in Pfizer's booster shot trial. Vanorney received her first dose of Pfizer's vaccine as part of the original vaccine trial in August 2020 and her second shot a month later. Earlier this month, she transitioned to the booster shot trial.

"I received my potential third shot or my participation transferred on the one-year anniversary of having received my original dose of what was actually the Pfizer and not a placebo vaccine," Vanorney said.

Vanorney is participating in the trial through University of Iowa Healthcare.

"I qualified based on age, based on the fact that I'm not pregnant and that I have had the other two vaccinations," she said.

Vanorney was recruited for the trial because of her past involvement with UIHC. She has participated in several medical trials in Iowa City, dating back to her psychology courses at the U of I.

She also fit what doctors were looking for as a front-line worker. She also works as a manager in the emergency room at a Cedar Rapids hospital.

"There were also people like construction workers who are on the front lines or food workers who can't do that virtually," she said. "They were looking for people who fit that condition because they would have the highest potential for transmission."

Even as federal health officials prepare to offer booster shots for the general public, Vanorny won't know if she got the vaccine.

In what's known as a double-blind study, some of the participants got the vaccine while others got a placebo. Neither the researchers nor participants know who got what.

Vanorny said she did not have side effects after her third shot but did feel some after her second shot.

"It is are either two things, either I was in the placebo trial, or I got the booster shot, and I really didn't have any symptoms," she said. "I am hoping for the ladder, but it is okay if I was in the placebo trial as well because that is part of the science and part of good investigation."

Vanorney said she had heard from some who are nervous about getting the vaccine. Doctor Patricia Winokur, an infectious disease specialist and the Executive Dean of the University of Iowa Carver School of Medicine, said though some aspects of the process have been sped up, every possible safety measure has been taken.

"There were no steps skipped in making sure this is a safe and effective vaccine," Dr. Winonkur said. "People should trust this vaccine. We have a lot of data and each step of the way. We have shown that it is effective and very safe."

In a matter of weeks, both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are expected to receive full FDA approval. Late Friday, The New York Times reported the FDA plans to fully authorize Pfizer's vaccine next week.

Last week, federal health officials authorized an extra dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for people with weakened immune systems to better protect them from the virus.

Millions of Americans who take immune-suppressing medicines because of organ transplants, cancer, or other disorders are now eligible for a third shot.

The booster doses will be available to the general public beginning the week of September 20.

"I understand why people have hesitancy, but I asked them to confer with their physician and if they don't have a primary care provider, go into urgent care, get an appointment, and make sure that you're consulting with somebody who can make the best recommendation for you," Vanorney said. "For most people, it is the best defense that we have, and we must take this seriously. COVID is not a hoax. We need to trust in the science."

Vanorny said she expects to find out if she had the vaccine or the placebo in the next few months. Those who got the placebo will be given the vaccine as soon as it is approved.

UIHC doctors will continue to monitor patients like Vanorny for two years to keep watching for any later showing side effects. She said she has a weekly reminder set to check in with them on how she is feeling. Vanorney said she expects to be a part of the booster shot trial for at least a year.