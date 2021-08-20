Boil water advisory for small portion of NE Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The City of Cedar Rapids has issued a precautionary drinking water advisory, asking residents in a little more than a dozen households to consider boiling their water.

Women who are pregnant, nursing or have infants under 6 months of age should use bottled water only. The homes impacted are all located on Richmond Rd. NE and the exact addresses are listed below:

1427 Richmond Rd. NE

1432 Richmond Rd. NE

1433 Richmond Rd. NE

1438 Richmond Rd. NE

1439 Richmond Rd. NE

1445 Richmond Rd. NE

1450 Richmond Rd. NE

1453 Richmond Rd. NE

1457 Richmond Rd. NE

1460 Richmond Rd. NE

1461 Richmond Rd. NE

1500 Richmond Rd. NE

1501 Richmond Rd. NE

1504 Richmond Rd. NE

1505 Richmond Rd. NE

1508 Richmond Rd. NE

A nearby water main break created a potential for bacteria contamination. Once the broken water main is repaired, water pressure will be restored, and flushing of the affected area will take place. Workers will monitor chlorine levels and provide bacteria sample analysis.

Although there is no current indication of contamination, residents are asked to follow these steps for added protection:

Bring water to a boil.

Let it rapidly boil for at least 1 minute.

Allow to cool completely before consuming.

Do not consume boiled water if you are pregnant, nursing or preparing formula for infants. Only use bottled water.

Results of the bacteria analysis are expected to come back by 3 p.m. Sunday, August 22. After that, the boil advisory will either be lifted or extended. You can check the City's website for up-to-date information or call the water department at 319-286-5900 during business hours.

Residents in nearby areas may have experienced low water pressure, but do not need to take any additional precautions at this time. Water in all other areas is safe to consume.