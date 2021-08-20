BILL ON THE ROAD: A trip to Superman’s hometown

METROPOLIS, Illinois (KWWL) -- Have you ever wanted to see the town that claims to be Superman's hometown? It's only a nine-hour drive from eastern Iowa.

In KWWL's newest segment, Bill on the Road, travel contributor Bill Clevlen takes us to Metropolis, Illlinois. The city of roughly 6,500 in far southern Illinois has been the adopted "hometown" of Superman since 1972.

The town sits along the Ohio River at the bottom of Illinois right before crossing into Paducah, Kentucky. A 15-foot-tall Superman statue greets tourists who stop by for a visit. Tourists can also check out a giant Kryptonite rock and tour the official "Super Museum" for a look at a huge collection of artifacts ranging from TV and movie props to costumes to the iconic telephone booth.

Metropolis, Illinois came up with grand plans in the 1970s to build a Superman theme park, but the energy crisis put the brakes on the project. In an area reliant on the coal mining and river-shipping industry, the city itself practically shut down during the crisis. However, they were able to build the current statue in 1993.

The city also holds a large Superman festival every year that attracts fans from all over the country. That festival wrapped up for 2021 at the beginning of August.