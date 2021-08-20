Belle Plaine man found guilty of sex offenses involving two children

BENTON COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) — A Belle Plaine man has been found guilty of six sex offenses.

The Benton County Attorney issued a press release on Kyle Robert Mall. The jury determined that Mall systematically sexually abused two children, age four, from 2019 through March 2020. Both children, now six, testified in person during the trial.

Mall was found guilty of two counts of Sexual Abuse in the Second Degree, two counts of Lascivious Acts with a Child and two counts of Assault with Intent to Commit Sexual Abuse.

Details on the charges are provided in the list below:

Sexual Abuse charge = 25 year prison sentence that requires the defendant to serve 70% of the sentence before parole eligibility (17.5 years).

Lascivious Acts with a Child charge = 10 year indeterminate prison sentence and a minimum $1,375, maximum $13,660 fine.

Assault with Intent to Commit Sexual Abuse = Aggravated Misdemeanor with a maximum sentence of two years in prison.

Mall will also need to serve a lifetime parole sentence and be on the Sex Offender Registry for life.