Ames man charged with murder after police find dead woman in apartment

Oscar Chavez was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after police were sent to an apartment for a welfare check and found a dead woman.

The discovery was made shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday. Police have not released the name of the woman or the exact cause of death, but did say her death was the result of a homicide.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.