TRACKING: Rain and thunderstorms Friday night

Tonight: Clear, mild and humid. Temperatures will be in the 60s with a south/southeast wind at 5 mph. It will be a little hazy.

Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, hot and humid. It will be a little hazy, especially earlier in the day. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s with a SSE wind 10-20 mph.

Friday Night: Rain and thunderstorms move in after 10 p.m. as a cold front tracks through. The highest risk of severe weather will be in the western half of the state. As the line of thunderstorms tracks into eastern Iowa, gusty wind and small hail will be possible. There could be a couple severe storms with 60mph wind or quarter size hail.

Rainfall will be around 0.25” with some locations getting up to a half inch where the stronger storms move through. Rainfall moves out prior to sunrise Saturday.

This Weekend: Mostly sunny and less humid. Temperatures in the 80s.

By Sunday night into Monday another round of thunderstorms will be possible, with daily chances through at least mid-week.