TRACKING: Heat and humidity lead to storm chances Friday night

Today: We have gradually descended into swampy conditions this week and we are not stopping today. Highs will be in the mid 80s to low 90s with even higher humidity, leading to a max heat index in the mid 90s. Skies will be mostly sunny but haze makes a return to eastern Iowa. That being said, air quality shouldn’t dip past the moderate category. Winds today will be in from the south southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight: We will stay mostly clear for tonight with lows falling to the mid 60s. It will be humid and hazy with a southeast breeze 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Most of the day will be sunny and possibly hazy as a cold front looms to the west. Plan on more heat with highs in the mid 80s to near 90. Heat indices may reach the mid 90s with high humidity all thanks to a breezy south southeast wind at 10 to 20 mph.

Friday Night: Finally, the cold front will arrive but will develop scattered storms as it approaches. Some storms that move through overnight could be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts and large hail our main threats. Heavy rain is a possibility with some spots picking up a quarter inch to half an inch.

Weekend: Any storms move out early Saturday morning in the east. This will be followed by mostly sunny skies for the weekend. A northwest breeze on Saturday will lower humidity and cool us down with highs in the mid 80s both days. A few rain chances are still possible heading into next week with hot temps returning.